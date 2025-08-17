flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC205,411
  • Mintage PROOF121,417

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1977
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:15 USD
Average price (PROOF):20 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (16)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1778 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place July 7, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" at auction Katz - August 17, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 17, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" at auction Klondike Auction - July 20, 2025
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" at auction Klondike Auction - July 20, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateJuly 20, 2025
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" at auction Katz - January 14, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJune 4, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
SellerTMAJK sro
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 8, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 3, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
SellerDenga1700
DateDecember 17, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" at auction Coinhouse - September 28, 2019
SellerCoinhouse
DateSeptember 28, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 30, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" with mark ЛМД is 15 USD for regular strike and 20 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Leningrad" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

