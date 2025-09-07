flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight34,56 g
  • Pure silver (1 oz) 31,104 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC35,000

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination3 Roubles
  • Year1991
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:50 USD
Average price (PROOF):65 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1991 "Gagarin Monument" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 90035 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 550. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Numisbalt - September 7, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Katz - July 10, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Numisbalt - June 8, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 30, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 13, 2024
SellerRio de la Plata
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
SellerCoins.ee
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 29, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionPF30
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Numisbalt - February 11, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Numisbalt - February 11, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of USSR 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Gagarin Monument"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 3 Roubles 1991 "Gagarin Monument" with mark ЛМД is 50 USD for regular strike and 65 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Roubles 1991 "Gagarin Monument" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 3 Roubles 1991 "Gagarin Monument" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 Roubles 1991 "Gagarin Monument" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 3 Roubles 1991 "Gagarin Monument" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1991All Russian coinsRussian silver coinsRussian coins 3 RoublesNumismatic auctions