3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight34,56 g
  • Pure silver (1 oz) 31,104 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC25,000

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination3 Roubles
  • Year1991
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:45 USD
Average price (PROOF):45 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1991 "Fort Ross" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 960 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" at auction Numisbalt - June 8, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" at auction Katz - May 15, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" at auction Numisbalt - February 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" at auction WCN - November 28, 2024
SellerWCN
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 29, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" at auction Numisbalt - February 11, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" at auction Coins NB - October 28, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 28, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
SellerBAC
DateMarch 29, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" at auction Karamitsos - March 19, 2023
SellerKaramitsos
DateMarch 19, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
SellerCoins.ee
DateFebruary 12, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 21, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
SellerBAC
DateOctober 5, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
SellerCoins.ee
DateSeptember 27, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 25, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross" at auction Rauch - October 5, 2025
SellerRauch
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction

How much is the silver coin of USSR 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Fort Ross"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 3 Roubles 1991 "Fort Ross" with mark ЛМД is 45 USD for regular strike and 45 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Roubles 1991 "Fort Ross" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 3 Roubles 1991 "Fort Ross" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 Roubles 1991 "Fort Ross" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 3 Roubles 1991 "Fort Ross" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

