flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight34,56 g
  • Pure silver (1 oz) 31,104 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC40,000

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination3 Roubles
  • Year1991
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:40 USD
Average price (PROOF):50 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1991 "Bolshoi Theatre" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1228 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place September 15, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Numisbalt - June 8, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction COINSTORE - June 1, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction COINSTORE - June 1, 2025
SellerCOINSTORE
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Klondike Auction - May 25, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateMay 25, 2025
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Katz - January 14, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
SellerKatz
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJune 28, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Selleribercoin
DateMarch 21, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Numisbalt - February 11, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Numisbalt - February 11, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - November 19, 2023
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Coins NB - October 28, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 28, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Hermes Auctions - September 30, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionPROOF
To auction
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre" at auction Rauch - October 5, 2025
SellerRauch
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction

How much is the silver coin of USSR 3 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Bolshoi Theatre"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 3 Roubles 1991 "Bolshoi Theatre" with mark ЛМД is 40 USD for regular strike and 50 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Roubles 1991 "Bolshoi Theatre" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 3 Roubles 1991 "Bolshoi Theatre" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 Roubles 1991 "Bolshoi Theatre" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 3 Roubles 1991 "Bolshoi Theatre" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1991All Russian coinsRussian silver coinsRussian coins 3 RoublesNumismatic auctions