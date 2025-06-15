flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight34,56 g
  • Pure silver (1 oz) 31,104 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC20,000

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination3 Roubles
  • Year1990
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:40 USD
Average price (PROOF):110 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1990 "World Summit for Children in New York" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place August 21, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction AURORA - August 21, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionPF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
745 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Numisbalt - June 8, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Numisbalt - March 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 23, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateFebruary 23, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction BAC - January 14, 2025
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 29, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
SellerBAC
DateAugust 27, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 20, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Numisbalt - February 11, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Numisbalt - February 11, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction BAC - October 18, 2023
SellerBAC
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 1, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 24, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York" at auction Rauch - October 5, 2025
SellerRauch
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction

How much is the silver coin of USSR 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "World Summit for Children in New York"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 3 Roubles 1990 "World Summit for Children in New York" with mark ЛМД is 40 USD for regular strike and 110 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Roubles 1990 "World Summit for Children in New York" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 3 Roubles 1990 "World Summit for Children in New York" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 Roubles 1990 "World Summit for Children in New York" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 3 Roubles 1990 "World Summit for Children in New York" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1990All Russian coinsRussian silver coinsRussian coins 3 RoublesNumismatic auctions