3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight34,56 g
  • Pure silver (1 oz) 31,104 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC40,000

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination3 Roubles
  • Year1990
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:45 USD
Average price (PROOF):65 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1990 "Peter and Paul Fortress" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1226 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 15, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction Russiancoin - September 18, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction Numisbalt - September 7, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction Russiancoin - August 21, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction Russiancoin - July 24, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction Russiancoin - June 26, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction Numisbalt - June 8, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2025
SellerRare Coins
DateApril 20, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction WCN - April 3, 2025
SellerWCN
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction Знак - March 15, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction Знак - March 15, 2025
SellerЗнак
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction WCN - March 6, 2025
SellerWCN
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction WCN - March 6, 2025
SellerWCN
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction Rare Coins - March 5, 2025
SellerRare Coins
DateMarch 5, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction WCN - February 20, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction WCN - February 20, 2025
SellerWCN
DateFebruary 20, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction Stary Sklep - February 16, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction Stary Sklep - February 16, 2025
SellerStary Sklep
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction WCN - February 6, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction WCN - February 6, 2025
SellerWCN
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction WCN - January 23, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction WCN - January 23, 2025
SellerWCN
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress" at auction Rauch - October 5, 2025
SellerRauch
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction

How much is the silver coin of USSR 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter and Paul Fortress"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 3 Roubles 1990 "Peter and Paul Fortress" with mark ЛМД is 45 USD for regular strike and 65 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Roubles 1990 "Peter and Paul Fortress" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 3 Roubles 1990 "Peter and Paul Fortress" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 Roubles 1990 "Peter and Paul Fortress" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 3 Roubles 1990 "Peter and Paul Fortress" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
