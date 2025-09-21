flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight34,56 g
  • Pure silver (1 oz) 31,104 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC40,000

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination3 Roubles
  • Year1990
  • MintMoscow
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:45 USD
Average price (PROOF):50 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1990 "Peter the Great's Fleet" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 90039 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 650. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Russiancoin - September 18, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Numisbalt - September 7, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Russiancoin - August 21, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Katz - August 17, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 17, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Russiancoin - July 24, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionPF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 6, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateJuly 6, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Russiancoin - June 26, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Numisbalt - June 8, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Katz - May 15, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction COINSTORE - March 30, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction COINSTORE - March 30, 2025
SellerCOINSTORE
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
SellerKatz
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet" at auction Rauch - October 5, 2025
SellerRauch
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction

How much is the silver coin of USSR 3 Roubles 1990 ММД "Peter the Great's Fleet"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 3 Roubles 1990 "Peter the Great's Fleet" with mark ММД is 45 USD for regular strike and 50 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Roubles 1990 "Peter the Great's Fleet" with mark ММД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 3 Roubles 1990 "Peter the Great's Fleet" with the letters ММД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 Roubles 1990 "Peter the Great's Fleet" with the letters ММД?

To sell the 3 Roubles 1990 "Peter the Great's Fleet" with the letters ММД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

