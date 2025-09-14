flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight34,56 g
  • Pure silver (1 oz) 31,104 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC40,000

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination3 Roubles
  • Year1989
  • MintMoscow
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:45 USD
Average price (PROOF):65 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (111)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1989 "Moscow Kremlin" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 430,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction Istra Numizmatika - September 14, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction Istra Numizmatika - September 14, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction RedSquare - September 13, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction RedSquare - September 13, 2025
SellerRedSquare
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction Numisbalt - September 7, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction Katz - August 17, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 17, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction RedSquare - August 16, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction RedSquare - August 16, 2025
SellerRedSquare
DateAugust 16, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction BAC - July 29, 2025
SellerBAC
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction RedSquare - July 19, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction RedSquare - July 19, 2025
SellerRedSquare
DateJuly 19, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction RedSquare - June 21, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction RedSquare - June 21, 2025
SellerRedSquare
DateJune 21, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction Numisbalt - June 8, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction San Martino - June 8, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction San Martino - June 8, 2025
SellerSan Martino
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction RedSquare - April 26, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction RedSquare - April 26, 2025
SellerRedSquare
DateApril 26, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction Katz - April 13, 2025
SellerKatz
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction COINSTORE - March 30, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction COINSTORE - March 30, 2025
SellerCOINSTORE
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction RedSquare - March 29, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction RedSquare - March 29, 2025
SellerRedSquare
DateMarch 29, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction Numisbalt - March 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction RedSquare - March 1, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction RedSquare - March 1, 2025
SellerRedSquare
DateMarch 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction Numisbalt - February 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction RedSquare - February 1, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction RedSquare - February 1, 2025
SellerRedSquare
DateFebruary 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin" at auction Rauch - October 5, 2025
SellerRauch
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction

How much is the silver coin of USSR 3 Roubles 1989 ММД "Moscow Kremlin"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 3 Roubles 1989 "Moscow Kremlin" with mark ММД is 45 USD for regular strike and 65 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Roubles 1989 "Moscow Kremlin" with mark ММД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 3 Roubles 1989 "Moscow Kremlin" with the letters ММД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 Roubles 1989 "Moscow Kremlin" with the letters ММД?

To sell the 3 Roubles 1989 "Moscow Kremlin" with the letters ММД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

