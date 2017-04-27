flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight33,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,9636 oz) 29,97 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC126,220
  • Mintage PROOF95,420

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination10 Roubles
  • Year1980
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:25 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (2)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,350. Bidding took place April 27, 2017.

Сondition
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 1350 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 30, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of USSR 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" with mark ЛМД is 25 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

