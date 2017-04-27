10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.