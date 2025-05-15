flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight33,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,9636 oz) 29,97 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC207,078
  • Mintage PROOF107,928

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination10 Roubles
  • Year1979
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:35 USD
Average price (PROOF):30 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1452 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place July 12, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" at auction Katz - May 15, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" at auction Katz - April 13, 2025
SellerKatz
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" at auction Coins NB - March 29, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 29, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
SellerTMAJK sro
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
SellerNumimarket
DateApril 18, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" at auction Numismática Leilões - April 18, 2023
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateApril 18, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
SellerKatz
DateDecember 22, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
SellerBAC
DateNovember 9, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
SellerRare Coins
DateOctober 19, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" at auction Sartor Numismatica - June 23, 2022
SellerSartor Numismatica
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 3, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" at auction Aste - April 10, 2021
SellerAste
DateApril 10, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
SellerDenga1700
DateDecember 17, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" at auction Coinhouse - December 14, 2019
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 14, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" at auction Coinhouse - September 28, 2019
SellerCoinhouse
DateSeptember 28, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of USSR 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" with mark ЛМД is 35 USD for regular strike and 30 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Kettlebell lifting" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

