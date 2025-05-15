flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight33,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,9636 oz) 29,97 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC207,078
  • Mintage PROOF107,928

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination10 Roubles
  • Year1979
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:25 USD
Average price (PROOF):45 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1491 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 126. Bidding took place March 8, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction BAC - August 26, 2025
SellerBAC
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction Katz - May 15, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction BAC - April 22, 2025
SellerBAC
DateApril 22, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 126 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
SellerBAC
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
SellerBAC
DateJune 25, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction Numismática Leilões - March 20, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMarch 20, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
SellerTMAJK sro
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
SellerBAC
DateApril 26, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction Numismática Leilões - April 18, 2023
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateApril 18, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
SellerNumimarket
DateApril 18, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
SellerKatz
DateDecember 22, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
SellerBAC
DateNovember 9, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of USSR 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Boxing"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" with mark ЛМД is 25 USD for regular strike and 45 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Boxing" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

