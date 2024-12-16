flag
10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight33,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,9636 oz) 29,97 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC207,078
  • Mintage PROOF107,928

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination10 Roubles
  • Year1979
  • MintMoscow
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:35 USD
Average price (PROOF):25 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (21)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Judo" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 795 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place March 12, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" at auction BAC - August 26, 2025
SellerBAC
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" at auction BAC - April 22, 2025
SellerBAC
DateApril 22, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
SellerBAC
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" at auction COINSNET - August 31, 2024
SellerCOINSNET
DateAugust 31, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
SellerBAC
DateJune 25, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionMS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
SellerBAC
DateApril 26, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
SellerKatz
DateDecember 22, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
SellerBAC
DateNovember 9, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 3, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateApril 3, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - October 24, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateOctober 24, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
SellerCOINSNET
DateSeptember 5, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
SellerDenga1700
DateDecember 17, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
SellerKatz
DateOctober 4, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 30, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo" at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 30, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of USSR 10 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Judo"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Judo" with mark ММД is 35 USD for regular strike and 25 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Judo" with mark ММД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Judo" with the letters ММД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Judo" with the letters ММД?

To sell the 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Judo" with the letters ММД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

