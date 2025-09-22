RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Basketball". Without mintmark (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Without mintmark
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight33,3 g
- Pure silver (0,9636 oz) 29,97 g
- Diameter39 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryRussia
- PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
- Denomination10 Roubles
- Year1979
- MintLeningrad
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0)Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where can I sell the 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Basketball", Without mintmark?
To sell the 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Basketball", Without mintmark we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.
Popular sections