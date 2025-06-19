flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Империя

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight33,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,9636 oz) 29,97 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC220,583
  • Mintage PROOF119,343

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination10 Roubles
  • Year1978
  • MintMoscow
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:35 USD
Average price (PROOF):120 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (15)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 14,500. Bidding took place April 10, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" at auction BAC - August 26, 2025
SellerBAC
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" at auction BAC - April 22, 2025
SellerBAC
DateApril 22, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" at auction AURORA - April 10, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
SellerBAC
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
SellerBAC
DateJune 25, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Selleribercoin
DateMarch 21, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
SellerBAC
DateApril 26, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
SellerBAC
DateNovember 9, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionMS68 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJune 8, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - October 24, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateOctober 24, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 15, 2021
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateSeptember 15, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 12, 2019
SellerTauler & Fau
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of USSR 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" with mark ММД is 35 USD for regular strike and 120 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" with mark ММД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" with the letters ММД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" with the letters ММД?

To sell the 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" with the letters ММД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1978All Russian coinsRussian silver coinsRussian coins 10 RoublesNumismatic auctions