10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight33,3 g
- Pure silver (0,9636 oz) 29,97 g
- Diameter39 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC220,583
- Mintage PROOF119,343
Description
- CountryRussia
- PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
- Denomination10 Roubles
- Year1978
- MintMoscow
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 14,500. Bidding took place April 10, 2025.
How much is the silver coin of USSR 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting"?
According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" with mark ММД is 35 USD for regular strike and 120 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" with mark ММД?
The information on the current value of the Russian coin 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" with the letters ММД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" with the letters ММД?
To sell the 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" with the letters ММД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.