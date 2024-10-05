flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Империя

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight33,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,9636 oz) 29,97 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC220,583
  • Mintage PROOF119,343

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination10 Roubles
  • Year1978
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:25 USD
Average price (PROOF):25 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (6)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3251 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place September 22, 2018.

Сondition
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" at auction Coins NB - October 28, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 28, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 23, 2018
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
SellerKatz
DateDecember 18, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 30, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 30, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of USSR 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" with mark ЛМД is 25 USD for regular strike and 25 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Pole Vaulting" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

