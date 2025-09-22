RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight33,3 g
- Pure silver (0,9636 oz) 29,97 g
- Diameter39 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryRussia
- PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
- Denomination10 Roubles
- Year1978
- MintLeningrad
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
