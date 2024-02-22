flag
10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle". Without mintmark (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight33,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,9636 oz) 29,97 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination10 Roubles
  • Year1978
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:3600 USD
Average price (PROOF):13000 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (16)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle". Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1489 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 22, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 17, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 9, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 4, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 25, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 10, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 28, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 26, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 17, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 30, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Russiancoin - January 10, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 10, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Russiancoin - January 10, 2018
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 10, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 9, 2017
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
3611 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2011
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 6, 2011
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
13000 $
Price in auction currency 13000 USD

How much is the silver coin of USSR 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle", Without mintmark?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle", Without mintmark is 3600 USD for regular strike and 13000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle", Without mintmark?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle", Without mintmark is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle", Without mintmark?

To sell the 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle", Without mintmark we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

