RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Bertolami Fine Arts

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight33,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,9636 oz) 29,97 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC250,040
  • Mintage PROOF121,137

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination10 Roubles
  • Year1977
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:35 USD
Average price (PROOF):35 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1232 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction BAC - August 26, 2025
SellerBAC
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Klondike Auction - July 20, 2025
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Klondike Auction - July 20, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateJuly 20, 2025
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction BAC - April 22, 2025
SellerBAC
DateApril 22, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Katz - January 14, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Rare Coins - December 22, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
SellerBAC
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - December 8, 2024
SellerAl Sur del Mundo
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Hermes Auctions - August 20, 2024
SellerHermes Auctions
DateAugust 20, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
SellerBAC
DateJune 25, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 1, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 1, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMay 1, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionMS69 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
SellerTMAJK sro
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of USSR 10 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Roubles 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" with mark ЛМД is 35 USD for regular strike and 35 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Roubles 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 10 Roubles 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Roubles 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 10 Roubles 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

