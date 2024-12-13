flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight33,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,9636 oz) 29,97 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC250,414
  • Mintage PROOF121,423

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination10 Roubles
  • Year1977
  • MintMoscow
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:35 USD
Average price (PROOF):20 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (32)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 839 sold at the BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 31, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 13, 2024
SellerRio de la Plata
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateOctober 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction COINSNET - August 31, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction COINSNET - August 31, 2024
SellerCOINSNET
DateAugust 31, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionMS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
SellerRio de la Plata
DateDecember 15, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 8, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
SellerKatz
DateDecember 22, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
SellerBAC
DateDecember 14, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - November 13, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJuly 6, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction Bertolami - June 12, 2022
SellerBertolami
DateJune 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 12, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJune 8, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 3, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateApril 3, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 26, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateDecember 26, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of USSR 10 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Moscow"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" with mark ММД is 35 USD for regular strike and 20 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" with mark ММД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 10 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" with the letters ММД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" with the letters ММД?

To sell the 10 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Moscow" with the letters ММД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1977All Russian coinsRussian silver coinsRussian coins 10 RoublesNumismatic auctions