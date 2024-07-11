Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,999)
- Weight 15,55 g
- Pure platinum (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
- Diameter 28,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,910
- Mintage PROOF 24,160
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 150 Roubles
- Year 1977
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (177)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Frühwald
Date January 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Pandolfini Casa d'Aste
Date December 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 150 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Emblem", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
