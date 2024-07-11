Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,999)
  • Weight 15,55 g
  • Pure platinum (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
  • Diameter 28,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,910
  • Mintage PROOF 24,160

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 150 Roubles
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (177)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2018.

Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction Frühwald - April 12, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction Frühwald - April 12, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction Frühwald - January 19, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction Pandolfini Casa d'Aste - December 11, 2023
Seller Pandolfini Casa d'Aste
Date December 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Russia 150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
