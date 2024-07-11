150 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Emblem" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (102) UNC (63) AU (6) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS70 (1) MS69 (3) MS67 (1) PF70 (5) PF69 (7) PF68 (2) PF67 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (13) Service NGC (18) GCN (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aste (2)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (4)

BAC (14)

Bruun Rasmussen (2)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)

Cayón (4)

CNG (2)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSTORE (1)

DNW (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (8)

Frühwald (8)

Gärtner (3)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (4)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (6)

HIRSCH (1)

Holmasto (4)

Jean ELSEN (5)

Karamitsos (3)

Katz (18)

Künker (15)

LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)

London Coins (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (7)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Pandolfini Casa d'Aste (1)

Rauch (8)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (8)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (10)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Tosunidis Coin House (1)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (3)