25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Palladium (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure palladium (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 27,000
- Mintage PROOF 3,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 25 Roubles
- Year 1989
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1989 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 542 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 30, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 30, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of 25 Roubles 1989 "Russian ballet", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
