Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Palladium (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure palladium (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 27,000
  • Mintage PROOF 3,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 25 Roubles
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1989 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 542 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - November 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - November 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - April 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 30, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - April 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 30, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Nihon - June 12, 2022
Seller Nihon
Date June 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2022
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction cgb.fr - September 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition PF69 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Roubles 1989 "Russian ballet", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

