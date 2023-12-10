25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Russian ballet" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1989 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 542 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (33) UNC (54) AU (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS70 (2) MS69 (16) MS68 (7) MS64 (1) PF70 (4) PF69 (12) PF68 (1) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (13) Service NGC (37) PCGS (4) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Auction World (7)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (2)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (5)

Heritage (31)

Heritage Eur (1)

Künker (9)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

New York Sale (2)

Nihon (4)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Palombo (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Schulman (1)

Stack's (12)

Taisei (1)

WAG (1)