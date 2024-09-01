25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Prince Vladimir" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 270,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2022.

