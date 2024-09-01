Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Palladium (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure palladium (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 25 Roubles
- Year 1988
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Prince Vladimir" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 270,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1714 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 25, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date March 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 26, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 11, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
