Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Palladium (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure palladium (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 25 Roubles
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Prince Vladimir" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 270,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (18)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (20)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Stack's (7)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1714 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Heritage - August 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 25, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Heritage - November 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction MUNZE - March 17, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date March 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 26, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction GINZA - October 10, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Heritage - April 11, 2019
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Heritage - April 11, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 11, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 25 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Monument to Prince Vladimir" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Prince Vladimir", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1988 All Russian coins Russian palladium coins Russian coins 25 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aurora Numismatica
Auction Oct 9, 2024
Category
Year
Search