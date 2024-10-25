50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet". Gold 585 fineness (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. Gold 585 fineness. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90017 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS69 (4) SP68 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)