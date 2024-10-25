Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet". Gold 585 fineness (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Gold 585 fineness
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,585)
- Weight 13,3 g
- Pure gold (0,2501 oz) 7,7805 g
- Diameter 28,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 50 Roubles
- Year 1991
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. Gold 585 fineness. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90017 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
1053 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
1065 $
Price in auction currency 63912 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date January 28, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date January 28, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
