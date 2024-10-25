Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet". Gold 585 fineness (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Gold 585 fineness

Obverse 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" Gold 585 fineness - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" Gold 585 fineness - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,585)
  • Weight 13,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,2501 oz) 7,7805 g
  • Diameter 28,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 50 Roubles
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. Gold 585 fineness. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90017 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
1053 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Alexander - June 9, 2022
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Alexander - June 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
1065 $
Price in auction currency 63912 RUB
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - February 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2014
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date January 28, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2014
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date January 28, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Soler y Llach - May 7, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Cayón - February 26, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 26, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Künker - October 1, 2009
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Cayón - December 11, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 11, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Künker - October 9, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Künker - October 8, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 437
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1991 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 50 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Nov 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Nov 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Nov 13, 2024
Category
Year
Search