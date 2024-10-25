Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,64 g
  • Pure gold (0,25 oz) 7,776 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 25,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 50 Roubles
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (93)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Roubles 1990 "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place April 21, 2024.

Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
659 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
671 $
Price in auction currency 601 EUR
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 4, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 6, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" at auction MUNZE - March 17, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date March 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Roubles 1990 "Church of the Archangel Gabriel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

