50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Roubles 1990 "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place April 21, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (82) UNC (6) No grade (5) Condition (slab) PF69 (2) PF68 (2) PF67 (1) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (7)

Gärtner (2)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (3)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (4)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (4)

Künker (20)

MUNZE (1)

Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)

New York Sale (1)

Numisbalt (6)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (5)

Russiancoin (1)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (4)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

WAG (1)