Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Roubles 1990 ММД "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,64 g
- Pure gold (0,25 oz) 7,776 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 25,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 50 Roubles
- Year 1990
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (93)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Roubles 1990 "Church of the Archangel Gabriel" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place April 21, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
—
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
659 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
671 $
Price in auction currency 601 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
