100 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet". Gold 999 fineness (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. Gold 999 fineness. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,423. Bidding took place August 28, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF69 (5) PF63 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service NGC (6)