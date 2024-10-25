Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
100 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet". Gold 999 fineness (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Gold 999 fineness
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 15,55 g
- Pure gold (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 1,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 100 Roubles
- Year 1991
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. Gold 999 fineness. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,423. Bidding took place August 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2685 $
Price in auction currency 2423 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1962 $
Price in auction currency 1860 EUR
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
