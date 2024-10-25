Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 17,28 g
- Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 14,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 100 Roubles
- Year 1990
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1990 "Monument to Peter the Great" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1566 sold at the Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place October 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1577 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1483 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
