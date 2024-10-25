Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 17,28 g
  • Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 14,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 100 Roubles
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1990 "Monument to Peter the Great" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1566 sold at the Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place October 20, 2024.

Russia 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1577 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Russia 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1483 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Russia 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction GINZA - June 10, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 27, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1990 ММД "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Roubles 1990 "Monument to Peter the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

