Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün e.K.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 17,28 g
  • Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 14,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 100 Roubles
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1989 "Ivan III's Seal" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1565 sold at the Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (6)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (19)
  • Montenegro (2)
  • Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (6)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (2)
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1522 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1483 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction Rhenumis - May 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction Heritage - November 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition PF68
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Roubles 1989 "Ivan III's Seal", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 437
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1989 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 100 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Oct 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Nov 13, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Nov 13, 2024
Category
Year
Search