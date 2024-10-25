Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
100 Roubles 1989 ММД "Ivan III's Seal" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 17,28 g
- Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 14,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 100 Roubles
- Year 1989
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1989 "Ivan III's Seal" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1565 sold at the Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (6)
- Frühwald (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (19)
- Montenegro (2)
- Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (6)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1522 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1483 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition PF68
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
