100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1979 "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2138 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (86) UNC (71) AU (18) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS69 (3) MS68 (2) MS67 (2) PF69 (10) PF68 (3) PF67 (1) PF66 (4) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (18) Service NGC (17) PCGS (9)

Seller All companies

Aste (1)

Auction World (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)

Aureo & Calicó (5)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

BAC (9)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (5)

Chaponnière (1)

Coins and Medals (7)

Felzmann (11)

Frühwald (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Heritage (12)

Heritage Eur (13)

HERVERA (4)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (1)

Holmasto (7)

ibercoin (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (3)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Jesús Vico (1)

Karamitsos (3)

Katz (3)

Künker (8)

Leu (2)

London Coins (1)

Marciniak (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Numisbalt (13)

Rauch (4)

RedSquare (2)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Rhenumis (8)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (12)

Stack's (5)

Taisei (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)

Warin Global Investments (3)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)