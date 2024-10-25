Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 17,28 g
- Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 53,503
- Mintage PROOF 38,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 100 Roubles
- Year 1979
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (184)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1979 "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2138 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1263 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1290 $
Price in auction currency 1155 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
