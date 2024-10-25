Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 17,28 g
  • Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 53,503
  • Mintage PROOF 38,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 100 Roubles
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (184)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1979 "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2138 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1263 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1290 $
Price in auction currency 1155 EUR
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Frühwald - April 12, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Heritage - March 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Heritage - December 31, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Heritage - October 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2024
Condition PF69 NGC
To auction
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Heritage - October 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
To auction
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Heritage - October 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
To auction
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Heritage - October 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
To auction
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 27, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 27, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Roubles 1979 "Olympics 1980. Sports Hall", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

