100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1979 "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99310 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place December 31, 2023.

