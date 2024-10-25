Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 17,28 g
- Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 54,913
- Mintage PROOF 42,213
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 100 Roubles
- Year 1979
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1979 "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99310 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place December 31, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1181 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1073 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
