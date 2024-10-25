Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 17,28 g
  • Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 54,913
  • Mintage PROOF 42,213

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 100 Roubles
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1979 "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99310 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place December 31, 2023.

Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1181 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" at auction Frühwald - April 12, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1073 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" at auction Frühwald - April 12, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" at auction Frühwald - April 12, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" at auction Spink - January 18, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" at auction Heritage - December 31, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 27, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 27, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 27, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" at auction Aste - March 3, 2023
Seller Aste
Date March 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Roubles 1979 "Olympics 1980. Velodrome", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

