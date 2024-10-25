100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1978 "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1919 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (47) UNC (77) AU (14) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS69 (8) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) PF69 (1) PF68 (4) PF67 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service NGC (12) PCGS (4) ННР (1)

