Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 17,28 g
- Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 62,023
- Mintage PROOF 45,317
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 100 Roubles
- Year 1978
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (141) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1978 "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1919 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1161 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1127 $
Price in auction currency 1039 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
