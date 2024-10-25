Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 17,28 g
  • Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 62,023
  • Mintage PROOF 45,317

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 100 Roubles
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (141) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1978 "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1919 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • BAC (9)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (10)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (7)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (5)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rhenumis (8)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (11)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • Via (1)
  • Wannenes Art Auction (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1161 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1127 $
Price in auction currency 1039 EUR
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Darabanth - May 4, 2024
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Darabanth - May 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Heritage - April 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Heritage - December 31, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Heritage - July 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 30, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 27, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Warin Global Investments - May 12, 2023
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Warin Global Investments - May 12, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 12, 2023
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Roubles 1978 "Olympics 1980. Central stadium", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 437
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1978 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 100 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Auction Nov 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Nov 13, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Oct 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search