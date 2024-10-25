Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
100 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 17,28 g
- Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 43,536
- Mintage PROOF 38,036
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 100 Roubles
- Year 1977
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2845 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 5,400. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1263 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1272 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Roubles 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
