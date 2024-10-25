Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
100 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 17,28 g
- Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 43,536
- Mintage PROOF 38,036
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 100 Roubles
- Year 1977
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" with mark ЛМД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place April 8, 2022.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1514 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 2700 PLN
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
