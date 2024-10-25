100 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" with mark ЛМД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place April 8, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) AU (2)