Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

100 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 100 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 100 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 17,28 g
  • Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 43,536
  • Mintage PROOF 38,036

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 100 Roubles
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" with mark ЛМД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place April 8, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
Russia 100 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 100 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1514 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia 100 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Russia 100 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 2700 PLN
Russia 100 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Empire - December 6, 2014
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 30, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2012
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Roubles 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

