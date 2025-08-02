flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1991 "David of Sasun" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1991 "David of Sasun" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1991 "David of Sasun" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight19,8 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1991
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Average price (PROOF):25 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1991 "David of Sasun" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1991 "David of Sasun". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3215 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerZöttl
DateAugust 2, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
SellerZöttl
DateAugust 2, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "David of Sasun" at auction Russiancoin - July 10, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
SellerZöttl
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "David of Sasun" at auction Russiancoin - May 29, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 9, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "David of Sasun" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "David of Sasun" at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionPF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 2, 2023
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 2, 2023
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1991 "David of Sasun"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 5 Roubles 1991 "David of Sasun" is 25 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1991 "David of Sasun"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1991 "David of Sasun" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1991 "David of Sasun"?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1991 "David of Sasun" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

