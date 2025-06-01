flag
5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight19,8 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1991
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:8 USD
Average price (PROOF):20 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3214 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 56. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction Coins NB - June 14, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction Zöttl - May 31, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJune 28, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 24, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 16, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateMay 13, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 16, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" at auction AURORA - September 25, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionPROOF
To auction

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" is 8 USD for regular strike and 20 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building"?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1991 "State Bank Building" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

