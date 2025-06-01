flag
5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight19,8 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1991
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:25 USD
Average price (PROOF):40 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 62565 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place April 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction Heritage - January 2, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 2, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 26, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction Coins NB - November 23, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateNovember 23, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 17, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 2, 2023
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionPF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
SellerBAC
DateOctober 5, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 9, 2022
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
SellerBAC
DateDecember 15, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 7, 2021
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateSeptember 3, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 3, 2021
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" at auction AURORA - September 25, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionPROOF
To auction

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" is 25 USD for regular strike and 40 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral"?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1991 "Archangel Cathedral" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

