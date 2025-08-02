flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight19,8 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1990
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:10 USD
Average price (PROOF):25 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1812 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place October 22, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" at auction Zöttl - August 2, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateAugust 2, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" at auction Zöttl - May 31, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" at auction Zöttl - May 31, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
SellerKlondike Auction
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
SellerKlondike Auction
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 2, 2023
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
SellerBAC
DateMarch 29, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 16, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionMS69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" is 10 USD for regular strike and 25 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran"?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1990 "Matenadaran" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

