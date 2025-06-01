flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1990 "Assumption Cathedral" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1990 "Assumption Cathedral" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1990 "Assumption Cathedral" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight19,8 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1990
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:10 USD
Average price (PROOF):35 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1990 "Assumption Cathedral" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1990 "Assumption Cathedral". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 98255 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 930. Bidding took place July 30, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - September 7, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Coins NB - June 14, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - February 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 9, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Assumption Cathedral" at auction AURORA - September 25, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionPROOF
To auction

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1990 "Assumption Cathedral"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 5 Roubles 1990 "Assumption Cathedral" is 10 USD for regular strike and 35 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1990 "Assumption Cathedral"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1990 "Assumption Cathedral" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1990 "Assumption Cathedral"?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1990 "Assumption Cathedral" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

