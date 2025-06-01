flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight19,8 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1990
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:4 USD
Average price (PROOF):35 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 631 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 4,200. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction Coins NB - June 14, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction Zöttl - May 31, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction Zöttl - May 31, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction Russiancoin - November 14, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 28, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
SellerBAC
DateMarch 29, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
SellerBAC
DateOctober 5, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction Karamitsos - September 11, 2022
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 11, 2022
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 28, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 10, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
SellerBAC
DateDecember 15, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
SellerBAC
DateJune 16, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" at auction AURORA - September 25, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionPROOF
To auction

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" is 4 USD for regular strike and 35 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace"?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1990 "Large palace" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1990All Russian coinsRussian copper-nickel coinsRussian coins 5 RoublesNumismatic auctions