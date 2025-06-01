flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight19,8 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1989
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:20 USD
Average price (PROOF):20 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place December 7, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - September 7, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction Zöttl - May 31, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - February 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 9, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 11, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 1, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 2, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction Nomisma - January 24, 2023
SellerNomisma
DateJanuary 24, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction Numismática Leilões - January 24, 2023
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateJanuary 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 12, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" at auction AURORA - September 25, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionPROOF
To auction

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" is 20 USD for regular strike and 20 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral"?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1989 "Annunciation Cathedral" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

