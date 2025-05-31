flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight19,8 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1989
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:25 USD
Average price (PROOF):6 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2667 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place July 31, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" at auction Zöttl - May 31, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" at auction Zöttl - May 31, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 26, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 2, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 26, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" at auction AURORA - September 25, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionPROOF
To auction

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" is 25 USD for regular strike and 6 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat"?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1989 "Cathedral of the Intercession on the Moat" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

