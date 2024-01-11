flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight19,8 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1989
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:25 USD
Average price (PROOF):20 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1360 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place July 10, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction Numisbalt - March 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction Numisbalt - February 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 9, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 11, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 1, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 12, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 28, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 9, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 9, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
SellerKaramitsos
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 10, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 3, 2021
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateJune 13, 2021
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction Russiancoin - May 13, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 13, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 9, 2021
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 24, 2020
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 28, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" at auction AURORA - September 25, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionPROOF
To auction

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" is 25 USD for regular strike and 20 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan"?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1989 "Registan" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1989All Russian coinsRussian copper-nickel coinsRussian coins 5 RoublesNumismatic auctions