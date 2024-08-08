flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight19,8 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1988
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Average price (PROOF):25 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 801 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place August 27, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Coins NB - November 23, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateNovember 23, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
SellerBAC
DateAugust 27, 2024
ConditionPF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 20, 2024
ConditionPF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction BAC - October 18, 2023
SellerBAC
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionPF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
SellerBAC
DateApril 26, 2023
ConditionPF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
SellerBAC
DateNovember 9, 2022
ConditionPF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
SellerBAC
DateOctober 5, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJune 8, 2022
ConditionPF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 26, 2022
ConditionPF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
SellerBAC
DateDecember 15, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
SellerBAC
DateJuly 21, 2021
ConditionPF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
SellerBAC
DateJune 16, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Russiancoin - May 13, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 13, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 10, 2021
ConditionPF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
SellerBAC
DateDecember 16, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 24, 2020
ConditionMS69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction AURORA - September 25, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionPROOF
To auction

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" is 25 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral"?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

