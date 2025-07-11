flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight19,8 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1988
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:3 USD
Average price (PROOF):35 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2946 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" at auction Numismatica Italia - July 11, 2025
SellerNumismatica Italia
DateJuly 11, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 11, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 16, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 4, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 4, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 12, 2022
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 12, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 14, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 9, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 9, 2022
ConditionMS69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" is 3 USD for regular strike and 35 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia"?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to the Millennium of Russia" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

