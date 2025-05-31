flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight19,8 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1988
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:3 USD
Average price (PROOF):20 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2099 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Zöttl - May 31, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 26, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 21, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Coins NB - February 18, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Luna Coins., Ltd. - February 4, 2024
SellerLuna Coins., Ltd.
DateFebruary 4, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 25, 2023
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateAugust 6, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateMay 13, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" is 3 USD for regular strike and 20 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great"?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1988 "Monument to Peter the Great" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

