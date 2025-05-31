flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1991
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:20 USD
Average price (PROOF):25 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3211 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2025
SellerCOINSTORE
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Russia Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" at auction Numisbalt - June 8, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" at auction Zöttl - May 31, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 17, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 28, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 2, 2023
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" is 20 USD for regular strike and 25 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov"?

To sell the Rouble 1991 "Konstantin Ivanov" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

