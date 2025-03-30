flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1991
  • MintMoscow
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Average price (PROOF):30 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1872 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 58. Bidding took place December 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2025
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2025
SellerCOINSTORE
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction Numisbalt - June 8, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 30, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 26, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 17, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 29, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 28, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" is 30 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli"?

To sell the Rouble 1991 "Makhtumkuli" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1991All Russian coinsRussian copper-nickel coinsRussian coins RoubleNumismatic auctions