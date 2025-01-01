RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev". Date error - 1952 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Date error - 1952
Specification
- MetalCopper-Nickel
- Weight12,8 g
- Diameter31 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryRussia
- PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
- DenominationRouble
- Year1991
- MintLeningrad
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices
