RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1991
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:6 USD
Average price (PROOF):10 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (49)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2333 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place February 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
Russia Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Russia Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2023
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 24, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Russia Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 16, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 13, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 4, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 14, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
SellerKaramitsos
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 14, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" at auction Russiancoin - September 30, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 30, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" is 6 USD for regular strike and 10 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev"?

To sell the Rouble 1991 "Sergei Prokofiev" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

