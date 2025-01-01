flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Lebedev". Date error - 1990 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Date error - 1990

Obverse Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Lebedev" Date error - 1990 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Lebedev" Date error - 1990 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1990
  • MintMoscow
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where can I sell the Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Lebedev", Date error - 1990?

To sell the Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Lebedev", Date error - 1990 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

