Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1991
  • MintMoscow
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:1 USD
Average price (PROOF):20 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2924 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 47. Bidding took place October 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 47 EUR
Russia Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 16, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 26, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 13, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" is 1 USD for regular strike and 20 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev"?

To sell the Rouble 1991 "Pyotr Lebedev" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

